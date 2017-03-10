Nigel Kennedy in Birmingham gala celebration

World-renowned violinist Nigel Kennedy will make a triumphant return to his adopted home city of Birmingham with a special gala celebration show at Symphony Hall tomorrow.

The maverick Aston Villa-loving violinist will combine his greatest hits and new works for the one-off performance. Nigel will perform a wide-ranging repertoire from Bach to Hendrix, world music to jazz, accompanied by a host of special guests including Bulgarian composer and gadoulka virtuoso Georgi Andreev and world-class violinists Jean-Luc Ponty, Michael Guttman, Pieter Daniel.

Nigel’s unique talent and extraordinary ability to communicate with audiences have made him one of the world’s most popular and well-respected performers.

Jean-Luc Ponty is a pioneer and undisputed master of the violin in the arena of jazz and rock. He’s widely regarded as an innovator who has applied his unique visionary spin that has expanded the vocabulary of modern music.

Despite their different musical backgrounds, Nigel Kennedy and Jean-Luc Ponty had the same mentor — Stéphane Grappelli, who saw in them the renewal of the violin as an instrument.

Nigel said: “ This is shaping up to be an amazing concert. Jean-Luc Ponty, is a genius. He’s one of the greatest in jazz, ever, and still is. He’s an innovator with a unique visionary spin. He plays on the harmonies, just killa.

“Then we’ve got Georgi over from Bulgaria too, it’ll be special. What drags me into Georgi’s music so successfully is this spiritual reality they have. It’s honest and sincere. When we work together we really aim not to clutter the music up, and to just go for the honesty of the melody and let things speak for themselves.

“And of course my good friends from Juilliard, Michael and Pieter will be joining me too. I’ll have a strong relationship with everyone on that stage, it won’t just be some generic orchestra. That’s what music gives you, it gives you killa friends.”

Nigel recently released a new album, My World, which paid tribute to musical heroes including Polish jazz guitarist Jarek Smietana, violinists Stephane Grappelli and Isaac Stern, US fiddle player Mark O’Connor and Nigel’s mentor Yehudi Menhuin.

And, he’s thrilled to return to the city too. “Birmingham’s a special city for me.”