Lower Than Atlantis in Birmingham tonight

Lower Than Atlantis are hitting the road to celebrate their 10th year with a tour that brings them to Birmingham’s O2 Academy tonight.

The Watford rockers are supporting their highly-anticipated new album, Safe in Sound, which was released last month and shot straight into the UK Top 10, giving them their biggest hit.

The band are hoping to play progressively larger venues as their career continues to move forward.

Singer/guitarist Mike Duce says: “This will sound great in bigger places.”

Safe in Sound will feature prominently in their show, but there’ll also be plenty of tunes from their two previous albums, Lower Than Atlantis and Changing Tune.

“Most of our fans found out about us on our last album, lots of them thought it was our debut, which is wild given we’ve been a band for 10 years. But it’s great, that sound is where we’re at now and if that’s what people want to hear, great. There will be a few old classics though, we do have some hardcore fans.”

As the music industry changes, the band have to stay afloat financially – as well as keeping fans happy.

To save money and give them creative control, they’ve built their own studio so that they can make new records without running up expensive studio bills.

Mike adds: “The music industry is a pretty tricky place these days. A lot of our friends have been dropped or can’t get deals because they just can’t recoup. We’re not really spending any money, we’ve got the studio and so our outgoings are small and it doesn’t affect the end product. We don’t live our lives constantly worried about being in the red.

“The majority of this album was done at our own studio, pretty much everything except the drums. We actually engineered most of it ourselves, the producer Dan (Lancaster) did the drums and then I went to his house and my flat to record the vocals, but it was mostly just us. I feel like we’ve really found something that really works for us.”

The release of Safe in Sound heralds a remarkable comeback for the band, who thought they’d already released their last album.

Two years ago, they were sure that they wouldn’t record another record.

Mike adds: “It was so bizarre man – at the start of that campaign it was like our band started again. We did a club tour, but we’d already been a band for six years so it was a little disheartening. But we went from Dingwalls to selling out the Roundhouse on that one album, which is just mental. If we didn’t know before, it was pretty obvious after that Roundhouse show that we should probably stick at it.”