Languedoc region, France - travel review

Pete Madeley heads for a favourite tourist destination – France’s Languedoc region...

Situated on the Mediterranean coast, sandwiched in between Provence and the Spanish border, the Languedoc region has long been a favourite tourist destination among the French.

And its charms are being appreciated more and more by us Brits, attracted by the great weather and centuries of culture and tradition.

Admittedly the increasing number of cheap flights available to the centrally located Béziers Cap d’Agde Airport also add to the allure.

When I arrived there for a half-term family break the temperature was still in the early 20s, and the fact that October is very much the off-season for Languedoc made it the perfect time to explore the region away from the madding crowds of summer.

Our base was Sunêlia’s vast Le Domaine de la Dragonnière, a campsite located a stone’s throw from the airport that is more of a fully functioning village, complete with shops, bars, various eateries and dozens of activities, including swimming, cycling, football and dancing.

Our luxurious cabin was surrounded by palm trees and featured all mod cons. There’s even an outdoor barbecue, although it was the good old fashioned hammock in the spacious front garden that proved particularly popular with the kids.

It would be quite easy to while away the hours within the confines of the site, especially given the excellent swimming pools and water slides, but there is far too much to do and see in Languedoc for that to be an option.

The pretty commune of Portiragnes is well worth a visit. The town itself features a couple of decent restaurants, one of which served us up a magnificent cassoulet, the delicious slow cooked meat stew that is a speciality of the region.

In the centre, gentlemen of a certain age play boules, while the beach – just a short and picturesque bike ride away along the Canal du Midi – is refreshingly quiet at this time of year.

Béziers itself has grown into a bustling town surrounded by shopping malls and industrial sites, but many of its surrounding villages represent some of the region’s finest spots.

Pézenas is stunning, featuring more than 30 protected “historical monuments” including the romanesque Church of Saint-Jean-de-Bébian, and the beautifully restored theatre, which contains souvenirs of the esteemed playwright and actor Molière.

The spectacular walled town of Carcassonne, around an hour’s drive from Beziers, is well worth a visit.

Europe’s oldest fortified town – deservedly classed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site – takes the breath away on the approach along the winding main road.

The Cité de Carcassonne, a medieval fortress restored by the theorist and architect Eugène Viollet-le-Duc in 1853, is off limits to cars, so we parked outside and spent a pleasant few hours wandering around the fort.

Languedoc is often referred to as The French Tuscany – an appropriate label given the rolling slopes packed with vines and olive trees that dominate for miles.

And no trip to the region would be complete without a visit to one of the hundreds of vineyards that dot the landscape.

It produces a third of the total wine production in France, and boasts some of the country’s finest vintages.

They have made wine at Chateau Sainte-Eulalie for more than 100 years, but the estate has only really gained its reputation for excellence since Isabelle Coustal and her husband Laurent took over in 1996.

Sitting just outside the tiny village of La Livinière, the site contains 34 hectares of vines and produces six high quality wines, including four reds, a white and a rosé. Most of the picking is done by machine, before the grapes are sorted by hand and put through the fermentation process in either concrete tanks or oak barrels.

Sadly the treading of the grapes is now a ritual consigned to the past – to the great disappointment of the kids – but it is still fascinating to see the grapes’ journey from yard to bottle.

Our visit coincides with bottling time, and the staff are busy packaging up the produce before it is sent out to market around the world.

Mme Coustal is an excellent host, and it is not long before we are ensconced at the cellar doors sampling the winery’s sumptuous wares. Another experience for the must-do list is to visit one of the region’s many caves.

Grotte de Clamouse, situated off the D4 around 10 miles north west of Clermont l’Herault, is a huge network of jaw-droppingly spectacular caves.

We visited the port and seaside resort of Sète – arguably the region’s unsung crown – which is the home to eight miles of lovely sandy beaches and some of the best fish restaurants anywhere in France.

While for many Brits the south of France usually starts and ends with Provence, Languedoc is a region of endless beauty that deserves to be explored.

By Pete Madeley