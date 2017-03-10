Jewellery Quarter museum celebrates 25th anniversary in Birmingham

It has celebrated the world famous Birmingham jewellery industry for a quarter of a century.

Now the Museum of the Jewellery Quarter has marked its 25th anniversary with a special event.

The milestone has been celebrated at the night which also showcased photographer Verity Milligan’s first solo exhibition.

It was held in the museum's new commercial gallery space last week.

More than 750,000 visitors have come through the doors at the museum, in Vyse Street, since it opened in 1992.

It was previously home to the Smith & Pepper jewellery firm, which closed in 1981.

Visitors to the museum experience how the factory was left when the proprietors retired and closed the doors.

Museum manager for heritage sites at Birmingham Museums Trust, Oliver Buckley, said: “We are incredibly proud of the success of the Museum of the Jewellery Quarter over the last 25 years and the event was a fantastic way to mark the occasion.

"Thanks to all our visitors over the years who have supported us.

"We would encourage anyone who wants to learn more about the Jewellery Quarter to come and visit us to find out more about our city’s heritage and so we can continue to ensure this glimpse of history is preserved for years to come.

"Thanks also to our team of staff and volunteers who bring the stories of the factory to life."

The museum has won many awards over the years including the Visit England award for excellence for Best Small Visitor Attraction in 2010 and most recently Visit England’s ‘Best Told Story’ accolade for the second year this year, with displays, tours and staff all judged as excellent.

The anniversary also marks the launch of the Museum of the Jewellery Quarter’s gallery space in the Smith & Pepper Tea Room, which showcase local artwork and is currently displaying Verity Milligan’s photographs of Birmingham.

It is on display until July 29.