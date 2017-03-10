Billy Elliot: Black Country actor, 12, talks about the role

'I sometimes get butterflies before I go on stage. It is scary and exciting at the same time’.

These are the words of Black Country rising star Lewis Smallman, who for the next seven weeks is starring as Billy Elliot at Birmingham Hippodrome.

The 12-year-old, from West Bromwich, landed his role in Billy Elliot the Musical last year and will take turns performing the lead character with three other boys.

He earned a standing ovation for his final dance sequence on the show’s first night on Wednesday. Many of Lewis’ family and friends will be seeing him perform – alongside the dance teacher who inspired him to take up theatre.

Lewis, who trained at Arabesque Dance Academy and Renaissance Arts in Birmingham, said: “I sometimes get butterflies before I go on stage.

“It’s scary and exciting at the same time. I get really hyped up and I have loads of energy – but then I just release it all when I step on stage and dance.

“I feel really energised coming to perform in Birmingham as so many of my friends and family are coming to see me here including my former dance teacher who first inspired me to perform.

“It’s different to the other venues on tour as it really feels like coming home and the audiences have been absolutely amazing.”

Lewis, who is also a keen gymnast and trains with Sandwell Flyers Gymnastic Academy in West Bromwich, was hand-picked to star as Billy in 2016.

He is sharing the role with Adam Abbou, aged 13, from Liverpool, Emile Gooding, 11, from Reading, and Hayden May, 12, from Bath.

A spokesman for the Hippodrome said it is ‘special’ that one of the leading roles was given to a young actor from the region.

Laura Smith, head of communications at the theatre, said: “It’s a great privilege for Birmingham Hippodrome to play host to such an incredibly talented group of young actors.

“And for one of those young actors to have grown up in West Bromwich makes this homecoming particularly special.

“Lewis’ star-turn on Press night has been the talk of audiences this week, with Lewis’ final dance sequence earning him a standing ovation from the crowd.

“As one of four youngsters playing the lead role in the first ever UK tour of Billy Elliot the Musical, it’s a phenomenal achievement, not to mention a great deal of hard work.”

The musical is inspired by the British film released in 2000, which follows the journey of 11-year-old aspiring dancer Billy. Lewis was chosen for the role following nationwide auditions.