Beer cheer as Walsall ale festival is back on

This year’s Walsall beer festival has been saved with organisers moving it to a different venue.

On Wednesday Walsall CAMRA made the shock announcement that this year’s event had been axed due to the festival not having the correct licensing.

But now the festival, which was due to be hosted at MPV on Whittmere Street from yesterday, has now been relocated to the Black Country Arms on High Street in the town centre.

It begins today at midday with the organisers stating it will be a smaller event – however, it will still feature more than 30 ales and over five ciders.

The festival, which is the 35th annual event, will also take place on Saturday and possibly Sunday.

More than 200 people declared their interest in going to the original event.

John Morgan, a spokesman for the group, said: “An organisational oversight resulted in the festival not having the correct licensing to proceed. Our only option was to cancel the festival.

“We’d like to apologise to anyone inconvenienced by this.We are very grateful to the Black Country Arms who have been willing to help us. They have really gone out of their way and done their level best to help us get it on. They have been amazing.

We’re committed to ensure that next year’s festival will go ahead and be bigger and better than ever.”

There will also be an ale trail competition. Mr Morgan explained: “Our ales are now going around most of the pubs in the Walsall area and it is case of trying to find where the beers are sold.”

The contest will feature The Wheatsheaf, The Victoria and The Drunken Duck among other drinking spots. For updates on the festival follow Walsall CAMRA on Facebook.

Among those grateful for the event being back will be John Green who told the social media page he was travelling from Malaysia just to attend the festival saying he was ‘gutted’ when it was initially announced it had been cancelled.