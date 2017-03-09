Stourbridge pupil lands first film role

A nine-year-old boy has landed his first role in a feature film alongside Benefits Street star White Dee.

Roscoe Cox, a pupil at Dramaworkshop in Stourbridge, will appear in Ray & Liz, directed by Richard Billingham. The film tells the story about Richard’s life when he was growing up in Cradley Heath in a high-rise flat. Cinematographer Daniel Landin, who previously worked on Under The Skin, has also worked on the film. Esther Stanford, director at Dramaworkshop, said: “It was Roscoe’s first role and audition but he was picked up and chosen straightaway. “I’m massively proud of him and I heard that he was really well behaved on set. I want more local children to have these big opportunities.” Roscoe will be playing Richard’s best friend, Tony.