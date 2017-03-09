facebook icon twitter icon
Crufts 2017: Watch day one LIVE

Hundreds of preened pooches and dashing dogs are descending on Birmingham today for day one of Crufts 2017.

Top events taking place today include a dog activities display, agility finals, freestyle heelwork to music and flyball team quarter finals.

There will also be a display from West Midlands Police, as well as Terrier and Hound group judging.

Comments for: "Crufts 2017: Watch day one LIVE"

