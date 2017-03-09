Crufts 2017: Watch day one LIVE
Hundreds of preened pooches and dashing dogs are descending on Birmingham today for day one of Crufts 2017.
Top events taking place today include a dog activities display, agility finals, freestyle heelwork to music and flyball team quarter finals.
There will also be a display from West Midlands Police, as well as Terrier and Hound group judging.
