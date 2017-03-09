Crufts 2017: Dashing dogs arrive in style at Birmingham's NEC - in pictures

Hundreds of preened pooches and dashing dogs are descending on Birmingham today for day one of Crufts 2017.

Dog lovers from across the Black Country and Staffordshire will be flocking to Birmingham’s NEC this weekend in their masses for an array of stalls, talks and demonstrations throughout the day.

Around 22,000 dogs from across the world, as well as 150,000 dog lovers, will turn out for the show, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary.