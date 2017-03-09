Children's favourite Mr Bloom returning to Wolverhampton's Grand Theatre

Children’s favourite TV character Mr Bloom will return to Wolverhampton’s Grand Theatre this month.

Ben Faulks will be bringing Mr Bloom’s Nursery Live to the city on March 20 and 21 after his success in the Grand’s pantomime Aladdin.

‘Tiddlers’ of all ages can go along to see their favourite gardener and his veggie friends in their new stage show. The show will also star Colin the Runner Bean, Margaret the Cabbage, Joan the Fennel, Raymond the Butternut Squash, Sebastian the Aubergine and the Wee McGregors, not forgetting Mr Bloom’s trusty Compostarium too.

Using song, play and interaction Mr Bloom’s Nursery aims to be a fun and inspiring show with strong educational values to entertain parents and their children.

For tickets call 01902 429212.