West Brom fan pub The Hawthorns is saved

Cheers to that! A pub popular with West Bromwich Albion fans on match days has been saved – but now the new owner is calling on the community to help it survive long term.

The Hawthorns, in Blackheath, was described as ‘suitable for a variety of alternative uses subject to obtaining any appropriate planning permission’ when it went up for auction with SDL Bigwood on February 23, suggesting that the site could be redeveloped.

But new owner Steven Hayer has pledged it will remain a pub so long as it can turn a profit and is supported by the community.

Mr Hayer, who bought the pub prior to the auction for an undisclosed sum, said he had acquired it as an investment.

He said: “The plan is to keep it as a local pub with the community’s help.

“If it can be successful, then that is how it will remain. But obviously, it has to make money to sustain itself. If not, then we will have to look at alternatives.”

Mr Hayer urged West Bromwich fans to keep using the pub though he does not intend to run it himself.