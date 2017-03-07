Stourbridge's ScaryCanary venue to close

A popular live music venue in Stourbridge is to close, it has been revealed today.

ScaryCanary will close its doors at the end of the month. Owner Stacey Smith made the announcement on Facebook.

She said in her post she was moving onto new projects and that it was ‘not a decision made lightly’.

ScaryCanary, on High Street, started out as a fashion store before launching a music venue three years ago.

A number of local bands have played there and the bar has become popular in the town. It will remain open until March 31 with events planned for the final four weeks.