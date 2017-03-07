Shire Horse Show coming to Staffordshire

Shire horses will be the mane attraction at an upcoming event in Staffordshire – and putting away a pint of ale proved small beer for one of the animals.

The Shire Horse Show will be held at Staffordshire County Showground over three days later this month. Ahead of the event Mick Anson’s horse Queenie pitched up at the Shire Horse pub in Stafford.

Chris Malkin from the Shire Horse Council said: “It will be the second show we’ve had in Staffordshire.

“We were so pleased when we came up here last year and it made sense because the biggest concentration of shire horses are in the Midlands.”

A statement on the event’s website sets out what the weekend has in store: “Enthusiasts will travel from across Europe to show their horses, with spectators expected to come from all over the world.

“The Pedigree Shire horses will be put through their paces over three days of competition.”

The event runs from March 17 to 19. Tickets cost from £8 to £13.

Visit www.shire-horse.org.uk