Meera Syal: TV has gone backwards

Wolverhamton-born actress and writer Meera Syal says British TV has gone ‘slightly backwards’ in its portrayal of British Asians partly because of a ‘conservative climate’ in programming.

The broadcaster, 55, also hinted that her former ensemble comedy sketch show Goodness Gracious Me might be ripe for a return but said it could only work now in a different format.

Asked if British TV had progressed for being Asian in Britain, the star who was born in Essington, said she did not think so.

She said: “I think we’ve slightly gone backwards. Some of the stuff I’d want to have on TV wouldn’t get on at the moment.

“It’s a conservative climate with lots of period pieces and lots of nostalgia.

“When people think of stuff with South Asians in, it tends to be programmes like the upcoming Rochdale abuse drama (BBC One’s Three Girls).

“Of course, it’s not like those things don’t happen but, if that’s all that TV is doing, it looks like that’s the only thing Asians do.

“It’s a problem. If there were five or six or seven shows on TV featuring South Asians, then absolutely Rochdale is a worthy subject to investigate – but it’s about context.”