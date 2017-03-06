Wolverhampton chef launches her very first cookbook

She’s the face of Indian cuisine in Tesco stores and now top chef Nitisha Patel is helping put Wolverhampton on the culinary map as she launches her very first cookbook.

The chef, from Merridale, has unveiled her book, My Modern Indian Kitchen, with many of the recipes inspired by her childhood in the city.

The 27-year-old has packed the book with foolproof recipes which can be created at home with a minimum amount of fuss.

The book is based around the food she enjoyed at home with her Gujarati parents and enhanced by the training she received on University College Birmingham’s culinary arts management course.

It has been a labour of love for Nitisha, who put it together in her spare time over two years, and believes it reflects her love of food and her heritage.

She said: “I am currently in a foodie quest to put the Midlands on the map for modern Indian cuisine.

“In 2013 I was selected by Tesco to be part of their chef campaign and be the ‘face of Indian Ready Meals’ nationwide. I am now launching my first cookery book in mid-March which will be on sale in WHSmith, Waterstones and Amazon. It is all about Indian food that is great tasting, fresh, vibrant, and guaranteed to leave your friends and family impressed too.”

She currently works as a product manager for Asda, overseeing pre-prepared poultry dishes.

Her book features 60 recipes, which she says represents her childhood, culture, university experiences and her interests as a ‘foodaholic’. She said: “My book demonstrates authentic meals with a modern twist, most of which won’t take as long as a curry, but will still deliver the same flavour punches.”

She added: “Working in the food industry is great because I am doing what I love, however landing the book deal means the world to me as I am sharing my personal favourite recipes with people across the world.”