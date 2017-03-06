As a long-term pop punk fan, I often find myself waiting nostalgically for the bands of my childhood to announce anniversary tours and pass on up and coming bands making the rounds.

The bands I love now were new once, so a few months ago I challenged myself to try and find a new release every few weeks and it was through doing that I came across Broadside's debut album Old Bones in 2016 that I have had on repeat ever since.

It came as a pleasant surprise then that Broadside announced they would be hopping across the pond with up-and-coming stars With Confidence to play Birmingham's Asylum 2.

I made my way over to the tiny venue quick haste, ready for a night that reminded me of everything I had grown to love about pop punk in previous years.

Despite having thousands of pounds worth of gear stolen at their previous show in Nottingham, Manchester's Milestones took to the stage with smiles plastered across their faces at the sight of the sardine-can packed room.

Their infectious brand of pop punk laden with harmonious vocals and soaring guitar hooks had heads bobbing and shaking from the get go - a feat not to be ignored from a band just making their way in the musical word.

Not only way their music captivating, their genuine appreciation and modesty regarding the reaction they garnered was genuine;ly endearing and it highlighted the passion they have for what they do in every sense.

Canadian offering Safe To Say made their first trip across the ocean to the UK, and definitely made ripples in Birmingham with their interesting blend of traditional pop punk conventions and experimental elements of hard rock, emo and shoegaze.

Safe to Say switch from sunny vocals to visceral screams in a second, from sunny chords to gloomy effects in the blink of an eye and their lyrics weave an aural tapestry that immerses the audience from start to finish.

In support of their brand new album Down In The Dark, Safe To Say showcased how pop punk is innovating and why they will be at the forefront of that innovation with their polished yet raucous live show.

I could barely contain my excitement, next up were Los Angeles rabble Broadside with their sunny pop punk odes championing positivity in the face of adversity.

Through smash hits Storyteller and Come & Go to the visceral Damaged Kids and Human Machines the room was a tornado of arms and limbs - Broadside had the audience in the palm of their hands from start to finish.

"I see a lot of young ladies in this audience, without being that guy O just want to say, girls this isn't a boys club - go start a band, there are lots of amazing female-fronted bands in this scene" vocalist Ollie proudly beams, Broadside are hear to spread the word that pop punk always has, to spread equality and hope wherever they set foot.

Their overpowering message did not detract from their musical talent - their music comprised of precision drums that provided the kicking heartbeat to carry the crashing guitars and powerful vocals that wouldn't be out of place in theatre.

With anthemic Coffee Talk marking the end of their time on stage, the audience had little time to catch their breath before Sydney rockers With Confidence took to the stage.

I didn't know what to expect when this young, rising band took to the stage - and I certainly wasn't prepared for the burst of raw energy that hit my right between the eyes as they bowled into raucous single Voldemort.

The drums' thundering crash resounded into the night, the guitars howled at the hazy moon as the tempo raced away with the excitement of the audience - the reaction the crowd gave With Confidence is one I have seen some well-established names fail to achieve with bodies clambering to get a piece of the action in the intimate venue.

With Confidence don't rely solely on fast, energetic songs however - slow and winding Long Night utilises haunting keys and soft vocals that had everyone's phones in the air illuminating the emotional faces of their fellow audience members.

With Confidence are a band that constantly tour, something that has heavily influence the maturity of this band which is immediately evident in their emotive song-writing and experimental musicianship - With Confidence are a band that aren't afraid to break the mould while still staying true to their influences to carve a name for themselves.

Ending with head-banging London Lights and hip-shaking Keeper, With Confidence left the room a sweaty, panting mess as everyone exerted all of their energy to make this bands headline slot one to remember.

Pop punk has never been more alive - and it's bands on tours like this that keep the genre innovative with their obvious drive and determination that some established bands have left far behind.

By Becci Stanley