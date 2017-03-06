Tony Bennett to return to Birmingham's Symphony Hall

The legendary Tony Bennett will be returning for his 10th visit to Birmingham’s Symphony Hall.

It will take place on July 3 as part of a string of live performances in the UK to celebrate his 90th year.

Since his first visit in 1996, 19 time Grammy Award-winning Tony has performed to over 17,000 adoring fans in Symphony Hall.

He said: “The audiences in Birmingham are exceptionally warm and welcoming and they are so fortunate to have this beautiful Symphony Hall right in their home town, it is one of my favourite places to perform.”

In a glittering 67-year career he has performed alongside the greatest artists of all time, including Count Basie; Ella Fitzgerald; Duke Ellington; Barbra Streisand; Aretha Franklin; Paul McCartney and Elton John. More recent collaborations have included Lady Gaga and the last ever recording with Amy Winehouse in London’s Abbey Road Studios.

He has also performed to 11 US Presidents, brought the house down at Glastonbury and the iTunes Festival and has performed to four generations of the royal family, including a performance at Buckingham Palace to celebrate the Queen’s Golden Jubilee.

Tony Bennett Celebrates 90 in Concert will be at the Symphony Hall on July 3 at 8pm.

For tickets, visit www.thsh.co.uk