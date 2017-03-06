The Voice: Birmingham's Ebony and singing partner Zoe don't make it through

A singer from Birmingham missed out on getting through to the next round of ITV talent show The Voice with her singing partner.

Ebony Wilson, from Smethwick, together with singing partner Zoe Hedge from Bishop's Castle appeared on the TV show on Sunday night, as singing duo Capital B.

The pair, both wearing silver sequinned dresses, sang American jazz singer Randy Crawford's 1980 hit One Day I'll Fly Away.

In the second live show of the series, the duo went up against five more acts knowing that the public would vote two of them through and their group mentor Sir Tom Jones would save a third.

Following their performance, judge Jennifer Hudson told them it was beautiful, adding: “You should be proud of yourselves.”

Fellow US star Will.i.am added: “It was soothing, I fly a lot. It sounded enchanting.”

Their mentor Sir Tom told them: “It doesn’t show that you don’t get enough time to rehearse.

“The harmonies are tight, the blend is beautiful and I think you did a wonderful job.”

As the results were announced, it emerged the public had voted to keep Craig Ward and Into The Ark, while Sir Tom chose to save Nadine McGhee.

He said it was one of the hardest decisions he had to make.

All three acts will now head to the quarter final.

Ebony and Zoe met as students at Birmingham School of Acting, affiliated with Birmingham City University, and both are now in their third year and currently live in the city.