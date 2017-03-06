Steps and Vengaboys to play Birmingham

Nineties pop fans are in for a treat, as Steps and Vengaboys are set to play Birmingham.

Dance-pop act Steps, which formed back in 1997, will play Birmingham as part of their Party On The Dancefloor tour.

They are best known for hits 5,6,7,8; their cover of Tragedy and Last Thing On My Mind.

The group is made up of members Faye Tozer, Ian “H” Watkins, Lisa Scott-Lee, Lee Latchford Evans and Claire Richards.

This year marks 10 years since the band split up.

They will be joined on the tour by fellow 90s pop group Vengaboys.

Dutch dance group Vengaboys is best known for hits Boom, Boom, Boom, Boom; We Like To Party and We're Going To Ibiza.

The bands will play the Barclaycard Arena on Friday, December 1.

Tickets for the show go on sale at 9am on Friday.

