La La Land with LIVE 60-piece orchestra coming to Birmingham

La La Land will be brought to life in UK tour premiere coming to Birmingham.

The film, which won six Academy Awards, will be screened while a 60-piece orchestra plays alongside.

Listen to City Of Stars here:

The score for La La Land was composed by Justin Hurwitz, who also scored director Damien Chazelle’s previous feature films Guy and Madeleine on a Park Bench, and Whiplash. The film's score received critical acclaim, particularly for show-stopping songs City of Stars and Audition (The Fools Who Dream).

Written and directed by Damien Chazelle, La La Land tells the story of Mia (Emma Stone), an aspiring actress, and Sebastian (Ryan Gosling), a dedicated jazz musician, who are both struggling to make ends meet in a city known for crushing hopes and breaking hearts. Set in modern day Los Angeles, this original musical about everyday life explores the joy and pain of pursuing your dreams.

The show arrives in Birmingham on September 24 for a matinee performance at the Symphony Hall.

Tickets to the show are priced between £39.50 and £65.00.

