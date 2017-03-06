Jamiroquai to play Birmingham

Funk and jazz outfit Jamiroquai is set to perform in Birmingham, it has been announced.

The London-based band will play the Barclaycard Arena as part of their Automaton tour across Europe.

Listen to Space Cowboy here:

Their Birmingham date is one of just three UK dates.

Founded back in 1992, the band is best known for hits such as Virtual Insanity, Cosmic Girl, Canned Heat and Space Cowboy.

They play Birmingham on Saturday, November 4.

Tickets for the show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

For more information click here