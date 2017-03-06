Drayton Manor breaks half-term record

Drayton Manor park smashed their record number of visitors during February half-term, despite being forced to close by storm Doris.

The Staffordshire based park welcomed a 95 per cent increase in visitors compared to 2015.

William Bryan, Managing Director at Drayton Manor Park said: “We were delighted to see so many visitors enjoying Thomas Land during February half-term.”

Despite being forced to close early due to the high winds of Storm Doris, the park welcomed an unprecedented number of guests from Saturday 18 to Sunday 26 February.

The park which first opened in 1950 covers 286 acres and boasts famous rides such as Storm Force 10, Apocalypse and Shockwave.

Visitors to the park can also meet a host of animals such as Sumatran tigers and meerkats at their 15-acre zoo.

The keepers hope to conserve their rare and endangered species by educating their guests of all ages about their four-legged inhabitants.

Thomas Land, the park’s homage to the much loved children’s character will see a brand new ride coming as the new season begins.

James and the Red Balloon will open on 1 April .

It is based on the Thomas and Friends favourite and his mischievous antics with a hot air balloon.