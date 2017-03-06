David Essex, Suzi Quatro, Hot Chocolate and The Osmonds coming to Birmingham

David Essex, Suzi Quatro, Hot Chocolate and The Osmonds are all set to perform in Birmingham this October.

The stars will play the Genting Arena as part of the Legends Live tour.

David Essex, now aged 69, is an English singer-songwriter, musician and actor - and is best known for hits including A Winter's Tale, Rock On and Gonna Make You A Star.

Suzi Quatro, meanwhile, is a glam rock singer-songwriter and is famed for having broken a barrier to women's participation in rock music.

She is best known for hits Can The Can, 48 Crash and Devil Gate Drive.

British soul band Hot Chocolate will also perform. Following the death of lead singer Errol Brown in 2015, Hot Chocolate is now made up of founding members Patrick Olive, Harvey Hinsley and Tony Connor, as well as keyboardist and guitarist Steve Ansell and key player Andy Smith. Newest member Kennie Simon has taken over lead vocals.

They are best known for hits including You Sexy Thing, Every 1's A Winner, It Started With A Kiss and So You Win Again.

American pop sensations The Osmonds - made up of Jimmy, Jay and Merrill - will perform on the night too.

They are best known for hits such as Love Me For A Reason, One Bad Apple and Let Me In.

The four acts will play the Genting Arena on Saturday, October 14.

Tickets to the show go on sale this Friday at 9am.

