Black Country Ukulele Band strum up a crowd at Stourbridge festival

The Black Country Ukulele Band helped to strum up a crowd at a festival over the weekend.

The free Grape and Grain festival at the Red House Boutique on Foster Street, Stourbridge, opened on Thursday running through the weekend and featured more than 18 cask beers, traditional ciders, premium wines, fresh food, a quiz and an array of live music.

The Black Country Ukulele Band entertained punters on Saturday with songs from a range of genres including country and rock and roll.

The nine-piece formed in 2013 and were selected to play at the Olympic Torch Procession celebrations in Birmingham City Centre in 2012.