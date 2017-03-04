Rap royalty is a term that gets thrown around a lot these days but no-one would argue that De La Soul fits into that category.

Dominating the scene for the last 29 years, the group has stayed top of their game throughout all while sticking to their own, unique style.

The O2 Institute in Birmingham was blessed with their presence last night as the workaholics embark on yet another global tour.

Whether it’s the early classics featured on the likes of 3 Feet High and Rising or a track off their most recent - and sublime - And the Anonymous Nobody, the flow, the beat and the swagger - simply everything behind De La Soul screams class.

Perhaps the fact their latest album was funded through a crowdfunding scheme - where fans helped pay for and produce the finished piece - says all you need to know about the group.

The Institute always has always had nice, friendly and laid back feel to it and proved to be the perfect venue for lovers of hip-hop of all ages, races and religions to gather and pay homage to one of the greatest rap groups all time.

But first the we warmed by Jungle Brown who did a great job getting the crowd in the mood for evening of hip-hop.

The rap duo, backed by a DJ and saxophone player, had the audience was bopping throughout the set.

There was one particularly poignant moment where they free-styled in silence while the audience had their mobile phone lights out...and then bass dropped and everyone started dancing.

In The City was also a stand-out song.

Then, after a short break, it was the time for the men of the hour to arrive.

Simply screaming ‘party!’, the crowd were soon jumping and bouncing around as New York’s finest entered the stage.

Posdnuos and Trugoy then took it in turns quieting the crowd, explaining they weren’t doing it loud enough, before getting everyone jumping again.

Reeling off fan favourites like Stake Is High, the group - supported by another fantastic rapper in Black Sheep - the audience was gripped from the opening number until the end.

When they threw Roger Miller’s classic track Engine Engine Number 9 into the mix, the crowd really showed their appreciation.

But a De La Soul gig wouldn’t be right without some of the earlier numbers that helped create their legacy they, so when they blasted out the funky, stylish A Roller Skating Jam Named ‘Saturdays’ the whole place was bouncing again.

They followed that by asking the crowd if they were really ready to truly party. ‘How can we party more?’ we all thought.

Well, when the DJ spun the opening lines to Me, myself and I, we knew the answer.

As with any great gig, it seemed over before it had even begun but there was no way De La Soul were leaving without an encore.

Again it was the DJ’s queue to get the crowd going one last time and when he played the Gorillaz track Feel Good Inc - a song De La Soul rapped on, bringing their music to a whole new audience - it made for a great send off.

Before exiting for the final time, the group found time to thank their fans for their 29 years of support and especially for helping creating their most recent album, which features the likes of Snoop Dogg and Justin Hawkins from the Darkness.

It’s hard to say how long a rap group will stay at the top of their game but three decades in De La Soul are showing no signs of giving up their crown just yet, which is blessing for hip-hop fans everywhere.

By James Driver-Fisher