Simon Cowell look-a-likes join Fizzogs for video - with video

A celebrity bash was brought to Dudley as not one – but two – Simon Cowell look-a-likes joined forces with comedy trio The Fizzogs in aid of Comic Relief.

Shoppers were urged to dance along with television’s Mr Nasty and his pals as a special video was shot in the town centre on Tuesday afternoon.

See the video here:

Dancing grannies The Fizzogs were asked to join forces with Simon impersonator’s Andy Monk and Andy Penfold as part of the project – which saw a unique version of the song ‘Simon Says’ filmed.

Deb Nicholls, from The Fizzogs, explained: “It was Andy’s project and we were asked if we would like to be involved at the end of last week, so we jumped at the chance.

“There was the two Simon Cowells and then us dancing along and getting involved.

“The plan is for it to be a Comic Relief video to a pop song that is a bit like Simon Says but with the lyrics re-written. The people from behind the Black Country Festival filmed it and will submit it to the show.

“Who knows, it may even be sent to Simon himself!”

And despite Dudley being hit by rain and near freezing temperatures, it didn’t stop the mischief and mayhem.

Deb added: “The great thing was that everyone got involved in it despite the horrible weather.

“So many people stopped and came over to say hello. The two Andys are such good sports. We even popped into one of the pubs to see if any karaoke was on as that would have been brilliant with Simon there too.

“When us girls were asked we knew it was something that was going to be good to be involved in.”

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day airs on BBC One on March 24 this year.