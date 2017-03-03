Midland am dram round-up

Welcome to your new-look Am Dram round-up. Let’s dive straight in with one of the longest established groups in the area, Wolverhampton Musical Comedy Company.

They’ll be performing the Elvis-inspired musical, All Shook Up!, at the Grand Theatre from March 14-18.

Set in 1955, it’s the tale of guitar-playing roustabout, Chad, who rides into a dreary little American town where mechanic, Natalie, is dreaming of adventure and a one true love to sweep her off her feet.

I saw a professional production of this show in 2015, when my friend, the actress Sian Reeves, best known for her appearances in Mount Pleasant, Cutting It and, as the evil, Sally Spode in Emmerdale. She played the role of the town’s Mayor, Matlida Hyde alongside the wonderful Mica Paris and soap star, Shawn Williamson and, I have to say, I thoroughly enjoyed it. The title had been changed to Love Me Tender, but it’s essential the same musical.

Although All Shook Up is based on Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night and written by Joe DiPietro, who also wrong the West End smash-hit musical Memphis, the storyline is nothing to write home about. It’s a boy-meets-girl tale; small town mentality where the dictorial mayor is anxious to crack down on immoral behaviour. And, as we can expect, they all live happily ever after. However, the script is witty and very enjoyable and let’s face it, with a musical full of Elvis songs, who cares about the script, it’s all about the songs.

The score includes all the classics such as Heartbreak Hotel, Blue Suede Shoes, Jailhouse Rock, Can’t Help Falling in Love and, of course, the title song.

For the last 79 years, Wolverhampton Musical Comedy has delighted audiences with exciting musical theatre productions and – in the last decade – has completely redefined its membership, with the majority now being under the age of 30.

This has enabled the company to perform some of the more modern musicals including Fame, Legally Blonde, Footloose and High School Musical in recent years.

Katie Astbury from Wolverhampton will appear as Natalie; Liam Sargeant plays Chad; Jess Olford is Denise, and Michael Astley is Dean. Add to that the superb vocals of Johann Davies from Perton as Matilda and you have a winning combination.

All Shook Up promises to be a 1950’s classic with an edgy feel to it. Just the thing to brighten a March evening.

For tickets, priced £9-£20.50 call the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre box office on

01902 429212 or visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk

Drama now, and Dudley Little Theatre is bringing the wilds of the Yorkshire Moors to Netherton Arts Centre from March 8-11, with their production of Emily Bronte’s classic tale, Wuthering Heights.

The stage adaptation was written by the late Charles Vance and although the novel will certainly set your mind racing, if this group can create the authentic atmosphere and terrifying wildness of the tale, it should be an exceptional piece of theatre.

Wuthering Heights is the tale of the mysterious Heathcliff; in this production the role is played by Ray Curran. The tale follows his tragic relationship with Cathy Earnshaw (Jane Williams). Resented from the start by Cathy’s brother, who treats him as little more than a servant, Heathcliff sets out to better himself and gain the ultimate revenge.

The cast of 10 actors has been working hard, to bring Wuthering Heights to the stage. Their performances are described as gritty and strong, bringing an air of reality to the author’s only novel.

For tickets, priced £8 and £7 for concessions, contact www.dudleylittletheatre.org or call

01384 872583, 07582318-17 or 07954424555.

From March 14-18, opera fans are in for a treat as The Birmingham Savoyards presents The Gondoliers at The Old Rep theatre in the city centre.

One of Gilbert & Sullivan’s best-known works, The Gondoliers tells the story of a young bride of the heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Barataria. She arrives in Venice to join her husband, only to find that he has been entrusted in the care of a drunken gondolier, who has managed to confuse the prince with his own son. As the king has just died, who is the rightful heir?

As with most Gilbert & Sullivan operettas, the storyline is a little complex, but of course love triumphs overall.

The score includes Take A Pair Of Sparkling Eyes, On The Day When I Was Wedded, O Rapture When Alone Together and Here is a Case Unprecedented.

It’s light-hearted, uplifting, humorous and pure fun.

For tickets priced £13-£16 visit

www.birminghamsavyards.org.uk or call 0121 242 2791.

Finally, this week, the Whittington Players who perform at Whittington Village Hall are presenting Ladies Day, a wonderfully funny play by Amanda Whittington (there must be something in the name Whittington!)

It’s the tale of Pearl, Jan, Shelley and Linda, four rather unlikely friends from Hull who work in a fish filleting factory, but dream of the glamour of a day at the races.

Abandoning their wellies and overalls, they dress to the nines in heels and hats and set off for the day, all with different ideas and dreams. Shelley is determined to meet a rich man; Linda is completely skint and just wants to win some money; Pearl lets single mother Jan in on her secret love and Jan expresses concern for her daughter who’s working too hard at school.

Described as a comedy drama, there’s laughter and tears. As the girls guzzle the Champers, let’s hope they win the jackpot!

You can catch Ladies Day from March 17-18. For tickets, priced £8 each, visit www.whittingtonplayers.co.uk or call 01543 490355.

Contact me with all your news at a.norton@expressandstar.co.uk, call me on 01902 319662 or follow me on Twitter @AlisonNorton and remember to include your Am Dram Star of the Week details, good quality photos, mini reviews of any am dram shows you’ve recently been to see and, of course, lots and lots and gossip!

By Alison Norton