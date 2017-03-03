Alexandra Burke presented with seat plaque at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre - with video

Alexandra Burke has been presented with a seat plaque at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre in recognition of her success in musical theatre.

The 28-year-old singer has now performed in two of the most successful touring musical theatre productions in Grand Theatre history.

Thank you SOOOOO MUCH Wolverhampton Grand Theatre x x❤️😳❤️ A post shared by Alexandra Burke (@alexandramusic) on Feb 28, 2017 at 12:57pm PST

More than 24,000 people have seen the Islington-born performer appear in The Bodyguard across two weeks in 2015 and Sister Act this week.

Alexandra said: “I’ve got a name on my seat and I’m so happy. I wish I could sit here and watch the show. I can’t, but it’s great.” Alexandra shot to fame on The X Factor, winning the fifth series in 2008. Seat plaques are a new way of the Grand Theatre celebrating people, stories and occasions and Alexandra Burke is the first person to receive the accolade.

Plaques can now be bought for £250 for five years. For more information on the plaque scheme, call 01902 42 92 12.