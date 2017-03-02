West Smethwick park granted £4.5 million for revamp

A black Country local authority is putting in a £4.5million bid for a special Lottery grant to help to revamp the historic features of one of its parks.

Sandwell Council has big plans to improve West Smethwick park and to restore the James Chance Memorial, the gateway entrance, drinking fountain and bandstand.

The proposals that have just been approved by the cabinet also include improvements to the boathouse, the Airmen’s Memorial and the building of a new community pavilion.

The attempt to pick up a Parks for People grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund will be backed with £650,000 support from the council and about £30,000 from volunteer contributions.

Council leader Councillor Steve Eling said: “This is a very exciting project for this much-valued park.

“It is very well-used and people can look forward to significant improvements if this bid is successful.

“Some councils have seen parks as easy pickings for cuts because there is not a statutory requirement for their provision – but here in Sandwell we take a different approach.

“We are committed to investing in good quality local parks that are properly maintained and properly managed for the local community.

“We will not let our parks go to rack and ruin.

“We already have the most Green Flag parks and green spaces per head of population, and we look forward to more of our parks receiving this award in the years ahead.”

Councillor Richard Marshall, cabinet member for leisure added: “I am delighted with the bid for this grant because local residents are concerned about the condition of the park. The major cuts in council funding have reduced the chances of restoring the park but the Lottery funding would help to make the necessary improvements.

“When the work has been completed it is hoped that concerns around crime and anti social behaviour will be reduce and the park will attract more people.”

Councillor Marshall said public consultations had shown strong support for the proposals, amid requests for more family events and community activities to be held there.