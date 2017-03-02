Walsall author set to release latest novel this summer

An aspiring author who handwrites everything with her trusty fountain pen is getting set to release her latest novel this summer.

Lucy Onions, from Walsall, hand-writes her stories before typing them up on a computer.

The fiction writer, who has released three books previously, is in the editing process of her latest title ‘If You Should Ever Leave Me’.

Her last novel, Shout The Call, previously featured in the top 25 in Amazon’s Gothic Romance chart but now her attentions have turned to her latest self-published book.

The 37-year-old said: “It reaches the young adult genre, they’ve all been paranormal, thriller, romances. They have all featured vampires so far, not in a Twilight way, more Lost Boys.”

Alongside her novel writing, which usually take her a year from being penned to being published, Mrs Onions is the front singer of local northern soul nine piece Soul’d Out, due to play the Robin 2 in April.