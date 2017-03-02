Stafford photographer exhibiting work at Cannock Chase Museum

Eighteen months ago Neal McIntosh first picked up a second-hand camera and now hundreds of shots later he is due to hold his first exhibition.

The father-of-one, aged 51 from Stafford, likes to take pictures of wildlife and nature.

He has seen his work gain national interest over the last two years and has featured regularly in the Express & Star and on the BBC. His work will be appearing at Cannock Chase Museum in Hednesford later this year, where up to 80 of his photographs will be shown to the public.

Mr McIntosh said: “My photography will be about nature as you see it naturally.

“It is about capturing it as you see it.

“The pictures were taken around Stafford and the surrounding area.

“I want to be showing people what is right around them and what they might be missing out from seeing. It is about getting people to stop for a couple of minutes.”

Mr McIntosh’s pictures vary from colourful butterflies and insects flying between plants, to birds gracing the air around the Staffordshire countryside.

He also enjoys focusing on landscapes and capturing the light and how it interacts with the natural environment.

He said: “My photos will hardly be altered. I might play around with the saturation or the sharpness of the images. But I don’t alter the aperture, focus or exposure because I don’t know how to. As long as it looks right I think that is the main thing,”

Mr McIntosh bought a new camera last summer from the shop where he bought his second-hand one.

His new one is a Fujifilm 30EXR bridge. But although he is set to hold his first exhibition soon, Mr McIntosh says he is happy with the camera he has got and won’t be upgrading.

The exhibition will be held from October 23 to December 15 at the Valley Road museum, in Hednesford.

Mr McIntosh added: “This exhibition will be big for me.”

To contact Mr McIntosh visit www.face book.com/argazkimac