St Patrick's festival heading to Birmingham

Organisers of a St Patrick’s Day festival and parade say their plans to add a fun run to festivities are coming along well.

As part of the Birmingham St Patrick’s Festival and Parade on March 12, the Emerald Mile is set to start at 10am outside South and City College.

It is the first time that the run has been added to the programme of events to mark St Patrick’s Day.

Supporters, including Event Signs and Motorpoint, have pledged their support to the Emerald Mile.

The fun run will see up to 250 people take on a two-mile course along the parade route to raise money for charity.

Registration for the Emerald Mile closes on March 9. For more information, visit stpatricksbirmingham.com/emerald-mile.