Cool to caravan: Thousands attend camping and caravan show at Birmingham's NEC

Gone are the days of package holidays to Spain and cheap flights to Turkey – now holidays are all about being closer to home and enjoying the great British countryside.

That means a return to basics –and a return of the caravan.

Of course the ‘tin tent’ has never gone away. But after a boom in the 1950s and 60s it somewhat lost its lustre, becoming the domain of the enthusiast and the bain of country lane motorists everywhere.

Now, however, the caravan is back with a vengeance, due to an upturn in staycation holidays in the UK.

Industry experts say this is due in part to concerns over safety abroad because of international terrorism and financial worries because of the falling value of the pound affecting exchange rates.

That means many holidaymakers are swapping the sunny shores of the Mediterranean for Mid Wales, the Lake District and Scotland.

The caravan industry is enjoying a boom going into 2017.

Sales of static caravans have hit an all-time high, while those wanting to take to the high road are spending more on campervans and touring caravans.

Tens of thousands attended last month’s Camping and Caravan Show at Birmingham’s NEC.

Vans that were once the butt of a nation’s jokes are now cool once again.

The caravan industry contributes more than £6 billion to the UK economy and employs about 130,000 people, including both part time and also the seasonal staff.

In the UK, it is estimated that there are in currently 550,000 touring caravans, 330,000 caravan holiday homes and more than 205,000 motorhomes. In addition, there are approximately 100,000 residential park homes in use.

Camping and caravanning became popular in Britain from the 1920s, as mass-produced vans arrived on the scene from companies such as Eccles and Raven.

But it wasn’t until the 1950s that caravan holidays hit the mainstream, helped by an improved road network, newer caravan designs and better camp facilities.

Families on a tight budget were able to have a relatively cheap break for the first time.

The latest luxury caravan holiday homes are equipped with ultra-modern kitchens, sumptuous lounges, bathrooms with showers and flushing toilets, bedrooms with en-suite facilities, central heating and double glazing.

There’s even washing machines and dishwashers in some models.

Tony Bywater, chairman of the award winning Salop Leisure, has seen massive changes during his 50 years working in the caravan industry across the West Midlands and Shropshire.

“When you look back to when I started in the business 50 years ago, a fortnight’s holiday abroad was absolutely out of the question for most people because of the cost,” he said.

“People were just happy to stay in the UK. Then, suddenly, we saw the rise of cheap package holidays to Spain that appealed to a lot of young families and the caravan industry went through a tricky time.

“The industry was more suited to older people; now it appeals to all age groups.

“People work longer and harder and they want to make the most of their quality time by taking breaks with their families whenever they like and that’s where caravans deliver; they’re flexible, can be used throughout the year and offer an excellent standard of accommodation to match many hotels.

“We find that people now want more out of their holiday accommodation. If you choose to holiday abroad, when your week or a fortnight is over, all you are left with is a sun tan and a few nice photos.

“We are selling a product that I know from experience will improve the quality of life for the owner and their family.

“I have known very few people during my time in the business who have bought a caravan and not been absolutely delighted with their purchase.

“I fully understand what lures people from the urban rat race to drive two hours to the peace, tranquillity and green, open spaces of Mid Wales.

“Things that people who live in the countryside take for granted, such as watching the stars in clear night skies, bring so much enjoyment to people who are from towns and cities.

“I also hear during my conversations with parents and grandparents how important it is for families to spend quality time together out in the fresh air, enjoying natural things like walking, cycling, climbing, fishing and playing football.

“There’s also the increasing health problem of obesity and the need to exercise more.

“The days of chemical toilets, curly lino and gas mantles have now long gone as today’s modern caravan holiday homes, touring caravans and motorhomes offer luxury, five-star accommodation that is more akin to a yacht that enables the owners to escape to an environment that improves their lifestyle and also their wellness.”

Tony first entered the industry as an energetic young salesman with Gailey Caravans and then he later joined Salop Leisure three years on in 1969, at the age of 28, when the business was based at Meole Brace in Shrewsbury.

Today, the company’s workforce has expanded to nearly 200 and it has three sites in Shrewsbury, Stourport-on-Severn and Machynlleth.