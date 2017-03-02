Cirque Du Soleil: Varekai, Genting Arena, Birmingham - review and pictures

Take a trip into a hidden world, set deep within a forest atop a volcano. A world very much unlike our own, where anything can happen… Varekai.

Meaning ‘wherever’ in Romani language, Varekai tells the tale of what happened to Icarus after he flew too close to the sun. In this Cirque Du Soleil production, Icarus does not fall into the sea and die, but instead lands in a lush forest, filled with extraordinary creatures.

See a trailer for the show here:

With amazing other-worldly costumes and incredible aerial acrobatics, leaps and contortion, this show stuns from start to end.

It begins in the forest, showing Icarus fall from the sky and lose his wings. The world in which he has landed is filled with weird and wonderful creatures - from a bizarre plant-like alien creation with huge trumpet ears attached to a hat, to a strange snail-like being and a small, green dragon-imp type animal.

The stage and scenery at the Genting Arena show last night was incredible - with characters appearing through holes in the floor (which then would just disappear); huge, climbable poles at the back of the stage illustrating trees; and a massive staircase which stretched from the stage to the top of the arena.

Throughout the show, which ran for just under two hours, the audience was treated to an array of sublime stunts, from eye-watering contortion, to amazing aerial acrobatics, a new take on baton twirling and thrilling flips and jumps - each and every move was faultless and truly stunning.

There were bits of comedy and slap-stick thrown in too, keeping the feeling of the show varied and fresh throughout.

Music was also provided by singers Jamieson Lindenburgh and Isabelle Corradi, who performed alongside a series of musicians on keys, drums, violin and more.

Had I have been a child last night, I would have been mesmerised, terrified and tickled - all at the same time.

Highlights from the evening included Icarus’ opening display - performed by Fernando Miro (from Puerto Rico) - which saw him twirling mid-air, creating incredible shapes while holding on to just a net. During this performance, Fernando even balanced on the net, way up in the air, using just the back of his neck. Tremendous.

Another stand-out act was the impressive ‘slippery surface’ act, performed by a series of acrobats and dancers dressed in bright, flamboyant fish and coral-type costumes.

Set on a specifically-designed slippy platform, made to look like water, each member displayed tremendous strength and timing, darting between each other, throwing and catching one another - and even performing stunning formations.

Last - but by no means least - was the phenomenal Russian swings scene. Propelled by the huge metal swings, acrobats were flung into the air, performing incredible flips and jumping above and below one another - each and every movement timed perfectly.

A truly out-of-this-world experience, and a thrilling show for all the family.

The show runs at Genting Arena until Sunday.

By Kirsten Rawlins