Wolverhampton's WV1FEST: Ten thousand to attend music festival

Ten thousand music lovers are to descend on West Park for a free, two-day tribute festival.

The fun-filled event WV1FEST, now in its second year, will take place over the weekend of Saturday, July 12 and Sunday, July 13.

Across two stages attendees can enjoy well-known professional tribute bands honouring the likes of ACDC, Slipknot, Foo Fighters, Muse, Arctic Monkeys, Stereophonics, and many more.

WV1FEST attendees can also chill-out in the many beer tents or VIP area, eat at the abundance of food stalls, or join in with a range of fun activities for kids.

The festival was a huge success last year, and this year tickets are expected to be snapped up in record time. Tickets can be found at www.WV1FEST.com and www.ticketline.co.uk, and are free but subject to a small booking fee of £3.50.