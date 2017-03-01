Six-week beer festival coming to Wolverhampton

A six-week long beer festival is coming to Wolverhampton – offering people the chance to try specialist ales and ciders.

Pubs including The Red Lion, Wednesfield, Wolverhampton city centre’s Hogshead and The Merchant in Cannock, will be hosting the festival from March 6 to April 23.

More than 85 ales and ciders from 55 national, local and micro breweries are being made available during the festival.

Regulars will be offered a free pint for every six they sample during the festival; last year owners of the pubs gave away over 8,000 pints of beer during a similar event.

Pubs will also be running Top of the Hops – special weekly beer quizzes, throughout the period. Manager Adrian Clay of the Red Lion in Wednesfield said: “Real ale’s share of the overall beer market has grown significantly over the last few years, now representing 55 per cent and expected to grow to 70 per cent by 2020.

"More people are trying beer for the first time because choice and quality is so good.

"Festivals like ours play an important role.”