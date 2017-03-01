Rare artwork to fetch £10,000

A rare print of a lost masterpiece of 19th century art is expected to fetch up to £10,000 when it goes under the hammer.

Cuttlestones’ Fine Art Sale, Penkridge, will have more than 900 lots in the catalogue.

Originally due to be a one-day sale, the auction has been extended and will now take place today and tomorrow.

The print of The Siege and Destruction of Jerusalem is of an original work by Royal Academy artist David Roberts, who was born in 1796.

The Scottish-born artist rose from poverty to become one of the most popular painters of the 19th century. He was famed for his depictions of the Holy Land.

The hand-coloured lithograph, taken from the original, is signed in pencil by Roberts and the prolific watercolour/lithograph artist Louise Haghe.

The gilt-framed and glazed work measures 69cm by108cm.

It depicts the siege and destruction of Jerusalem by the Romans under the command of Titus.

The location of the original painting, which measured 7ft by 12ft, is a mystery.

It was lost in the 1960s following its sale at Christie’s to an Italian art dealer.

The picture was apparently sold on, but there is no record of the sale.

Commission and phone bidding options are available on 01785 714905 or you can email to info@cuttlestones.co.uk. The full catalogue is available from cuttlestones.co.uk