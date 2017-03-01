Not in Vain: Wolves stars hit red carpet for Natalie Cutler film premiere

Wolves stars turned out in force as club captain Danny Batth’s partner unveiled her first ever documentary at a glitzy film premiere tonight.

Natalie Cutler, a former Miss Universe Great Britain contestant, has produced Not in Vain – a behind-the-scenes look at the beauty pageant which leads her to India to meet survivors of acid attacks.

A number of Wolves players past and present - including Richard Stearman, Michal Zyro and Scott Golbourne - were on the red carpet at the documentary’s premiere at Cineworld in Broad Street, Birmingham.

It’s the first film produced by Miss Cutler, aged 27 and from Rowley Regis.

She is also about to tour the country with her one-woman show, Not Yet Suffragette, a light-hearted look at how far society has or hasn’t come since women were given the vote almost 100 years ago.

The current Miss Universe Great Britain, Jaime-Lee Faulkner, features in Not in Vain and also attended the premiere.