Monster fun at Cannock museum

Thousands of visitors to the Museum of Cannock Chase had a roaring time as the venue was propelled back to the Jurassic period.

The museum held a dinosaur themed Dino Day over two days, welcoming 1,000 visitors each day.

Youngsters took part in an educational outdoor dinosaur trail around the museum after making their own dinosaur eggs to take home. There was also a chance to make a dinosaur fossil. Nicola Bannister, visitor services officer at the Hednesford museum, said: “Dino Day took place over two days but we had different activities on each day.

“I don’t know the exact number of guests but we had over a thousand visitors on each day.Quite a lot of people that came along had not been here before and there was a lot of positive feedback.”

The museum was holding a week-long programme to celebrate the February half-term break.

It was Pokémon and anime day on Wednesday as children came together to swap cards and collectables.

Nicola added: “We got a lot of people coming from Sutton Coldfield, Lichfield, Stafford and Stoke.”

