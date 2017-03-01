High School Musical show at Wolverhampton school

Students hoping to follow in the footsteps of former pupils, singer Beverley Knight and actor Aaron Virdee, take to the stage tonight at Wolverhampton’s Highfields School.

More than 100 pupils are taking part in the production of High School Musical, including children from the neighbouring Penn Fields School.

Sharon Bishop, head of performance at Highfields, who has produced the sell-out show for the past 18 years, said: “It gets better and more professional every time.

"This is the most students we have had in a school production. They have all worked incredibly hard and been rehearsing since October.

"Those from Penn Fields have slotted in well.

“High School Musical ticks all the boxes for a great school production.”

The show starts tonight and runs until Saturday.