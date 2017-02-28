Tom Jones' Cannock Chase gig tickets sell out in one day

Some might think that It’s Not Unusual – but all 6,000 tickets for pop legend Sir Tom Jones’ summer concert at Cannock Chase sold out in just one day.

The £46.50 tickets for the Delilah singer’s appearance went on sale on Friday and were sold out by Saturday.

The star will be swapping the green, green grass of home and making his Chase debut on July 9.

He is part of a line-up for three days of concerts run by the Forestry Commission, as part of its Forest Live series.

Other acts include Elbow, who will be taking to the stage on July 7, and Eighties pop superstar Rick Astley, on July 8.

A Forestry Commission spokesman said: “Tickets for Sir Tom Jones went on sale last week and sold out.

"Obviously we are really pleased, one, to have someone of that calibre and also that it’s sold out.”

He said he was unable to confirm how many tickets have sold for its other concerts – but said that they are ‘selling really strongly’.

A waiting list for disappointed Sir Tom fans has now been set up and concert-goers can apply online for unwanted/returned Chase tickets at www.forestry.gov.uk/forestry

However, tickets remain for Sir Tom fans at earlier concerts at Sherwood Forest in Nottinghamshire on Saturday, June 24 and Delamere Forest in Cheshire on Sunday, July 1.

The Forest Live shows started 16 years ago and launched in Cannock Chase in 2006.

Over the years the forest has played host to shows by acts including Kaiser Chiefs, Status Quo and Jools Holland.