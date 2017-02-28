The Flaming Lips announced for Inner City Live event in Birmingham

Neo-psychedelic extraordinaries The Flaming Lips are set to appear at Inner City Live at Birmingham's Rainbow Open Air Arena on August 12.

Support will come from musical duo Public Service Broadcasting with their sample and synth-laden pop stylings.

Forming in 1983, The Flaming Lips are best know for their associations with psychadelic subculture and in their career they have garnered three Grammy Awards, and one BRIT Award nomination for Best International Act.

The Flaming Lips are best known for their singles She Don't Use Jelly, Do You Realise? and The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song.

