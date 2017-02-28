One of the funniest movies of the 1990’s has to be Sister Act. Who can forget Whoopie Goldberg as Deloris Van Cartier, the third rate nightclub singer who hides in a convent whilst on the run after witnessing a murder by her gangster boyfriend?

Pop princess and disco diva Alexandra Burke hit the ground running with her interpretation of this hilarious character as the musical adaptation of Sister Act opened at the Wolverhampton Grand Theatre last night.

Sister Act is another of the highly successful productions courtesy of director and choreographer (and Mr Strictly Come Dancing of course!) Craig Revel Horwood, whose previous productions of Fiddler on the Roof and Chess have incorporated actor musicians who play live on stage, creating a new and innovative type of musical for audiences to enjoy.

With a very different take on the role of Deloris; a far more sassy and sexy interpretation for a start; Alexandra Burke more than delivers a credible performance, with as you would expect, outstanding vocals, but also with excellent comedic timing and a new fresh feel to the character.

This is the second time I have seen this show, the last time being back in September 2016 when Alexandra was still finding her feet and learning the comedy craft that the role demands. I am pleased to say that she appears to have settled into it well and her delivery of the gags which fell flat last time due to her inexperience, has been polished and honed to perfection.

She certain knows how to work an audience too and is extremely physically funny, whilst still remaining attractive even when covered from head to toe in a habit! Some gals just have it and Alexandra certainly does!

Love interest, Eddie, the cop who is charged with hiding Deloris is played to perfection by Joe Vetch in a subtle but highly amusing performance, making the absolute best of his character despite the fact that his colleagues appear to have all the best lines!

Aaron Lee Lambert is suitably seedy as gangster Curtis, together with his grease ball hoods, Ricky Rojas, Samuel Morgan-Graham and Sandy Grigelis who almost steal the show with their hilarious antics and authentic 1970’s disco dance moves!

Marc Shairman’s score does differ from the movie, but the wonderful upbeat numbers Take Me To Heaven, Fabulous Baby, It’s Good To Be A Nun and the roof raising finale, Spread The Love Around, all executed to perfection by an outstanding band who anchor the musical performances on stage, more than rival the sixties hits Whoopie and her choir offered us, just going to prove that even perfection can be improved upon!

All of the nuns are stars of course, dancing, singing and playing their instruments for all their worth, but unfortunately every line, both sung and spoken, is delivered fortissimo which when coupled with American accents means that some of the best comic moments are completely lost. Their ensemble numbers were well performed with excellent choreography, but at times became too frantic to really sit back and enjoy.

That said, these are superbly talented character actresses who are the backbone of the whole piece.

Last but certainly not least, Karen Mann is outstanding as the Mother Superior, sharing her exceptional vocals and outstanding characterisation of her role which simply shows that experience cannot be created; only gained.

As the song says, Alexandra Burke certainly is “Part of a terrific Sister Act.”

Runs until Saturday. For tickets, call 01902 429212 or visit www.grandtheatre.co.uk

By Alison Norton