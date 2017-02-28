Sir Ken Dodd makes his hilarious return to Cannock - with video

Sir Ken Dodd had hundreds of his fans rolling in the aisles as he made his return to Cannock.

The legendary Knotty Ash funnyman, now 89, and known for his marathon shows, performed for three and a half hours at the Prince of Wales Theatre.

Watch the video here:

He made his first visit there when it first opened three decades ago and has made regular visits since.

The veteran star, who is known his unruly hair, protruding teeth and ‘tickling stick’, has entertained crowds around the country for over 60 years.

The theatre’s duty manager Sandra Conroy said: “It went fabulously, he got a standing ovation at the end. He warms people’s hearts in these funny times. Everyone just loves him, they just do. I didn’t see the whole of the show but when you see him getting a standing ovation it brings a lump to your throat.”

She added: “When we opened, he was here that year. Last year he came twice and we are hoping to have him again.

“We have got a waiting list of over 100 people who want to come to the shows.”

Sir Ken was one of the most successful British pop acts in the 1960s with hits including Tears, which remains the 19th best-selling single in UK music history. It sold 1.5 million copies.

He performed at the London Palladium for 42 weeks in 1965 and was included in the Guinness Book of Records after he told 1,500 jokes in three and a half hours. Sir Ken was included in 2017’s New Year Honours for his contribution to entertainment and charity, 30 years after he was appointed an OBE.

It was rumoured that Sir Ken’s connection with the area was so strong that he was willing to stand for the Conservatives to become Cannock Chase’s MP in the 2015 election.

Ultimately he did not stand and the Conservatives’ nominated candidate Amanda Milling took the seat.

Other stars coming to Cannock this year include Gilbert O’Sullivan. He will be visiting the theatre for the first time to mark 50 years in show business on March 14. Soul star Ruby Turner appears on Sunday, May 28.