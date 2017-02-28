Rum festival coming to Birmingham

The Rum Festival is coming to Birmingham on March 10 and March 11 at The Bond Company in Digbeth to celebrate all things rum.

The festival will be showcasing over 100 different rums including new and exclusive rums, producers and a variety of entertainment.

Throughout the event there will be live entertainment and dancing; talks from rum industry experts, tasty food to buy and more with your entrance fee including your very own Rum Festival glass to take home and a brochure.

You will need to purchase drinks vouchers to taste the rum’s, these will be available from a stand in the main hall. The drinks vouchers are £5 per drink and include a mixer of your choice and fresh garnish.

