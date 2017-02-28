Birthday tribute concert held for Wolverhampton conductor - with video

It was music to his ears but not quite what he had expected to hear when the orchestra struck up.

Peter Morris was conducting at the start of a special ‘come and sing’ concert at St Peter’s Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton to celebrate his 70th birthday.

Watch the video here:

The first four bars of the opening piece was played perfectly by the 35-strong orchestra on Saturday night.

Then the strains of Blest Pair of Sirens by Hubert Parry suddenly changed into the unmistakable notes of Happy Birthday before a cake was produced.

Proceedings were halted for a short time to mark the occasion before getting back into full swing.

More than 100 friends, family and former pupils had travelled from all over the country to sing in the choir at the event, which raised money to help fund the restoration of the 1860 organ at the church at Lich Gates in the city centre. But nobody had come as far as Roland Jaecki, who travelled from his home in Brittany to take part and repay a favour Mr Morris had done for him 15 years earlier.

The French teacher first met Mr Morris 40 years earlier at and exchange between Blue Coat School in Walsall when the latter was teaching at the time and a school from Mulhouse in South Alsace which had Monsieur Jaecki on the staff.

He said: “We had so much in common. We both ran choirs, conducted orchestras and taught music and when I had a party to mark my move from Mulhouse to a grammar school in Brittany he was the surprise guest hiding under my cake. He taught me so much and did such a lot for French music that he got a special award, so there was no way I was going to miss this. I owe him so much.”

Mr Morris is currently taking a sabbatical from his post as Director of Music at St Peter’s Collegiate Church, having previously taught at St Peter’s School. He is also Conductor of Wolverhampton Symphony Orchestra and Town Hall organist at Walsall.

His wife Jane who organised the event with daughter Zoe, said: “It was a lovely occasion. People came from all over the country to take part. Some were very experienced singers while others had never sung in a choir before.”

Mr Morris declared: “I have been singing and conducting since I started as a chorister at the age of six and so this was the perfect way to celebrate by birthday.” The concert was open to the public. Entry was free but everybody was encouraged to make a contribution to the organ fund.