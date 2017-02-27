WIN: Tickets to Winnie and Wilbur at Birmingham REP

A new play by Mike Kenny based upon the best-selling picture books created by Valerie Thomas and Korky Paul is heading to Birmingham REP from March 31 to April 22.

Winnie the witch loves Wilbur, her big black cat. She also loves her bright stripy tights, pumpkin soup, and waving her magic wand.

Wilbur loves Winnie. He also loves broomstick rides, cheesecake, and curling up in his basket.

But why doesn't Winnie want to invite cousin Cuthbert? Why does she almost call the whole thing off? And how does Wilbur help Winnie to make it the most wonderful party ever?

In this new adventure audiences can follow Winnie and Wilbur as they get ready for Winnie's birthday party - sending invitations, choosing decorations, deciding upon their outfits, and planning party games.

