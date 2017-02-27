V Festival line-up 2017: Jay Z, Pink, Ellie Goulding, Stormzy, Madness and Rudimental announced
Jay Z and Pink have been announced as the 2017 V Festival headliners.
The festival will be held at Weston Park on the weekend of August 19 and 20.
Listen to Pink's Just Like Fire here:
Further artists announced today include pop idol Ellie Goulding, grime and hip-hop's Stormzy, singer/songwriter Craig David, RnB star Jason Derulo, drum and bass band Rudimental and reggae star Sean Paul.
Listen to Ellie Goulding's Love Me Like You Do here:
Joining them at the Weston Park festival will be ska icons Madness, English DJ Pete Tong, singer/songwriter Jess Glynne, electro group Clean Bandit, and rap idol Dizzee Rascal.
Listen to Craig David's Walking Away here:
Listen to Madness' Baggy Trousers here:
Other acts set to perform include electro duo Gorgon City, singer/songwriter George Ezra, X Factor winner James Arthur, singer Anne-Marie, DJ Jonas Blue, dance DJs Sigma Live, pop rockers The Vamps, Scouse rock band The Wombats, former Britain's Got Talent contestant Calum Scott, singer/songwriter JP Cooper, acoustic singer Jack Savoretti, pop rockers Scouting For Girls, boy band Busted, rap duo Krept & Konan, house DJ Hannah Wants and singer/songwriter Raye.
Listen to Busted's What I Go To School For here:
Listen to Jack Savoretti's Catapult here:
More acts will be announced in the future.
General sale tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday.
For more information click hereSubscribe to our Newsletter