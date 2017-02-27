Soap star and singer Shayne Ward has spoken ahead of taking up the role of manager for an upcoming charity football match at Walsall FC’s Bescot Stadium.

The match will pitch the ‘Smiling Saddlers’ against the ‘Compton Wolves’.

Corrie favourite and former X Factor winner Shayne will manage Compton Wolves in the match on Saturday, May 13, which will raise money for Compton Hospice and Smile for Joel.

Attack

Smile for Joel was set up in memory of 19-year-old Joel Richards from Wednesbury, who was killed in the horror attack in Sousse in 2015.

His uncle Adrian Evans, aged 49 from Bilston, and grandfather Patrick Evans, aged 78, were also among 30 British tourists murdered – while Joel’s younger brother Owen survived.

Speaking exclusively to the Express & Star, he told how he ‘jumped at the chance’ of being involved, after he was approached by his friend and organiser of the match, Kevin Cooper.

He explained: “I wanted to support Smile for Joel and Compton Hospice too as it being their 35th year anniversary. I admire Kevin and what he’s achieved in these football matches. He’s helped raise thousands upon thousands for numerous charities.

“So I jumped at the chance.

“I’m honoured to be involved.”

Former glamour model Katie Price will manage the Smiling Saddlers in the fixture.

Tickets are available from www.etick eting.co.uk/walsallfc and cost £10 for adults, £5 for children. VIP packages are also available for £35 or on 01922 651416,