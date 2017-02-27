Truly inspirational and dedicated musicians who have contributed enormously to the cultural life of the West Midlands are relatively few, but Peter Morris is surely an outstanding example.

Asked recently by his family how he would like to celebrate his 70th birthday he told them he would like to conduct a fund-raising concert. He wanted to raise money for the restoration of the Henry “Father” Willis organ at St Peter’s Collegiate Church in Wolverhampton, where he is Director of Music.

The organ was built in 1860 by one of the finest craftsmen of the day. Other examples of his work can be found in St Paul’s Cathedral and the Royal Albert Hall. Sadly, the passage of time has led to the severe deterioration in the instrument’s condition and the decision was made to restore it. The first quote was for £900,000 and a subsequent quote was for an eye-watering £2 million. However, a more reasonable bid of £350,000 came in and it is this sum the church is working to raise.

Peter chose the works he wanted to perform and his daughter Zoe set about the task of recruiting the performers. Using the family’s extensive network of connections a choir of ninety singers was assembled, drawn from St Peter’s own choristers and members of Wolverhampton Chamber and the City of Wolverhampton Choirs.

The accompanying orchestra had players from Wolverhampton Symphony Orchestra, of which he is the conductor, as well as friends and former pupils.

Mr Morris has been the conductor of both Walsall Choral Society and Junction 10 Orchestra and is the Borough Organist for Walsall Council. In the past he had taught at schools in Walsall and Wolverhampton, and is the chief examiner of A level General Studies for an examination board. In recognition of his contribution to the cultural life of the West Midlands Mr Morris was last September awarded an Honorary Fellowship by the University of Wolverhampton.

Saturday’s programme at St Peter’s included Haydn’s Nelson Mass, Ralph Vaughan Williams’ Five Mystical Songs and Parry’s Blest Pair of Sirens. Put on after just one rehearsal immediately prior to the concert this was never going to be a perfect performance, but rather a coming together of talented musicians to make music in a good cause and celebrate the conductor’s birthday at the same time.

An amusing touch came when Mr Morris raised his baton to start the opening item, but was taken by surprise when the orchestra and choir gave a rousing orchestral and choral version of Happy Birthday.

By Jerald Smith